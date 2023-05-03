Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Update

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,700 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,025,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Grupo México from 75.00 to 85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of GMBXF opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Grupo México has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

