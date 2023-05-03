Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.
Insider Activity
Amazon.com Price Performance
AMZN opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
