HC Wainwright Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $380.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $348.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $346.03 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $354.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,945,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,945,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,957. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,308,875,000 after buying an additional 105,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after buying an additional 293,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,458,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

