Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $86.98 and last traded at $86.98, with a volume of 776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.01.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Hologic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Hologic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

