Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $754,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,281,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,634,000 after buying an additional 95,167 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 2,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.30 and its 200-day moving average is $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.74, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.