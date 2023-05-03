Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $754,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,281,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,634,000 after buying an additional 95,167 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 2,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Amazon.com stock opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.30 and its 200-day moving average is $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.74, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.