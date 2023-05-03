HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.11

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and traded as low as $14.22. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 82,247 shares.
A number of research analysts have commented on HCM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
