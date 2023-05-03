HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.11

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and traded as low as $14.22. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 82,247 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HCM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 46,995 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 520,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 59,510 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,761,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after acquiring an additional 488,185 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,577,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,209 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.