Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illumina Price Performance
ILMN opened at $195.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $309.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.