Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up to $16.14

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.14, but opened at $16.60. Immunovant shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 175,999 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Immunovant from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.54.

Immunovant Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,408 shares of company stock worth $145,774. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth approximately $10,326,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 55.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 5.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

