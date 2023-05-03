Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 27.14, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $149.99.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

