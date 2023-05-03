Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,734,534 shares in the company, valued at $847,945,175.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PTC opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.91. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $97.97 and a one year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in PTC by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

