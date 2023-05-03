Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Chairman Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Visa Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.99. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

