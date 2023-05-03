Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,631 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.2% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 189,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $50,042,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,767 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,811 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $305.41 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $309.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.54 and its 200-day moving average is $254.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

