iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,980 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FXI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,736.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,300 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,957,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,941,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,326,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,500 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 335.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,465,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,841 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

