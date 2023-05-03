iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 34,175 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of XJH stock opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.