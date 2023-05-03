iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $104.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

