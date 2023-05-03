IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.30

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 3358348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

IVERIC bio Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $948,872.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $4,033,781 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 19.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

