J Kevin Gilligan Sells 16,320 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,116,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graco by 626.8% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,574 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 452.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Stories

