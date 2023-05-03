J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $287.14

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 287.14 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 285.20 ($3.56), with a volume of 304870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283.40 ($3.54).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBRY shares. Barclays raised their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.56) to GBX 295 ($3.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.57) to GBX 213 ($2.66) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 252 ($3.15).

J Sainsbury Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,133.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 269.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 242.83.

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

About J Sainsbury

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is currently 5,600.00%.

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

