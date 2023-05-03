Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $678,000 Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

Amkor Technology Stock Down 5.9 %

In other news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at $183,570,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,005.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,141,275. 56.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.76. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

