Jefferies Financial Group Trims BILL (NYSE:BILL) Target Price to $100.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BILL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.08.

NYSE:BILL opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.92.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BILL will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 56.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in BILL by 84.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth about $5,318,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 2,083.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

