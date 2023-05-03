John F. Wilson Sells 40,499 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rollins Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ROL opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.