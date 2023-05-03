KBR (NYSE:KBR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $58.65 and last traded at $58.65, with a volume of 2590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.73.

The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth $335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 54,709 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 200,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 19,698 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

