K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.69

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and traded as low as $9.71. K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 190,923 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KPLUY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.