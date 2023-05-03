Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $83.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,277,346. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $6,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

