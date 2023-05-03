Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,382,400 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 4,047,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,260.6 days.
Leonardo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FINMF opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.
About Leonardo
