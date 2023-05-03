Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,382,400 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 4,047,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,260.6 days.

OTCMKTS FINMF opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

