Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lumentum by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $96.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

