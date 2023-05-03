Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.13. Magellan Gold shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 426 shares.

Magellan Gold Stock Down 13.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

About Magellan Gold

Magellan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Center Star Mine property. The company was founded by John C. Power and John D. Gibbs on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Wallace, ID.

