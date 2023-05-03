Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $94.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Medifast Stock Performance

MED opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. Medifast has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.82.

Medifast Increases Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a return on equity of 100.42% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 16.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Medifast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

