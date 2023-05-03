Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $13.64

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $13.99. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 487,300 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.81 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 68.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 524,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

