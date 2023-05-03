Meredith Wealth Planning Invests $219,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,603 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
AMZN stock opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.74, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
