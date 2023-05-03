Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
