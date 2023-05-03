Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,573 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.4% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $94,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,767 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,811 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $305.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.54 and a 200 day moving average of $254.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $309.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.