Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.40

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.40 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 92.22 ($1.15), with a volume of 179969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.90 ($1.15).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.12) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4,595.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

