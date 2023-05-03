Montis Financial LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

