Montis Financial LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
