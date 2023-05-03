Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -317.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

