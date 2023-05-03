Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,125,000 after buying an additional 1,583,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,954,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,946,000 after acquiring an additional 623,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -317.24%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

