Newport Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Newport Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $122.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

