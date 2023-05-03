News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in News were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in News by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,482,000 after buying an additional 232,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 49.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 194,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in News by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,093,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,706,000 after acquiring an additional 168,575 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in News by 8,164.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 157,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

News Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

News Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

