Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $171,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $167.52 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,539.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

