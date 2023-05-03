Northland Securities Downgrades Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to Market Perform

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Chegg from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.08.

NYSE CHGG opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Chegg has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Chegg by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chegg by 280.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

