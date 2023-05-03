NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Position Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,040 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE NRG opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.