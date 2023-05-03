Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Holdings Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 17,394 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450,637 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 632,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 261,459 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,759 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 168,296 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 111,717 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

