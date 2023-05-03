NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $282.10

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $282.10 and last traded at $281.58, with a volume of 4773729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $696.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

