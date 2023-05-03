Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Outfront Media by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,136 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 145,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Outfront Media by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter.

Outfront Media Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Outfront Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Stories

