Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $400.00

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 391.90 ($4.90), with a volume of 102404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390.60 ($4.88).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.87) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 352.50 ($4.40).

Pets at Home Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,781.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 373.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 330.94.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

