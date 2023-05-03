Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Sets New 1-Year High at $400.00

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 391.90 ($4.90), with a volume of 102404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390.60 ($4.88).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PETS shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.87) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.37) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 352.50 ($4.40).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Pets at Home Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 373.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 330.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,781.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.