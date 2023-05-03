Piper Sandler Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $166.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.10.

Arista Networks stock opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,897 shares of company stock worth $53,461,611. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after buying an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

