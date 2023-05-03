PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Trading 33.3% Higher

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 489,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 82,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 929.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.35.
PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.
