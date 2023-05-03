Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Premier Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 158.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,087,000 after acquiring an additional 69,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Premier Financial

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,600.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier Financial Price Performance

PFC stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Premier Financial had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $68.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Premier Financial

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.