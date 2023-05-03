Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Premier Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $540.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $68.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 26.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.97%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

